Tired Of Traffic, Man Now Swims 2km Everyday To Work

Benjamin David has an interesting commute to work. Tired of the busy city roads, David now packs his laptop, suit and shoes into a waterproof bag, ties it to his bag, and swims the 2 kilometers he needs to go for his job.

While he says he does get some interesting looks from passersby, he says it’s faster and way more relaxing than sitting in traffic.

The Isar River in Munich, Germany, otherwise known as David’s commute to work, can be all sorts of temperature. So depending on the conditions, David either wears swim trunks or a wetsuit, and usually wears sandals to protect his feet from foreign objects.

