Usher On James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

James Corden got quite an education during his 12-minute “Carpool Karaoke” video with Usher.

Amid front-seat renditions of the singer’s hits, including “Yeah!”, “Burn,” “OMG” and “Caught Up,” Usher gave the “Late Late Show” host a lesson in how to be “cool,” how to dance and how to properly use the term “bitch” when referring to a loved one.

When rocking out to “I don’t mind,” Corden questioned Usher on whether the lyric “I’m proud to call you my bitch” was actually “respectful.”

-source via toofab.com