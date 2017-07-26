Usher On James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

July 26, 2017 5:45 PM
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, carpool karaoke, Episode, James Corden, music, new, Shows, TV, Usher
(Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Samsung)

James Corden got quite an education during his 12-minute “Carpool Karaoke” video with Usher.

Amid front-seat renditions of the singer’s hits, including “Yeah!”, “Burn,” “OMG” and “Caught Up,” Usher gave the “Late Late Show” host a lesson in how to be “cool,” how to dance and how to properly use the term “bitch” when referring to a loved one.

When rocking out to “I don’t mind,” Corden questioned Usher on whether the lyric “I’m proud to call you my bitch” was actually “respectful.”

-source via toofab.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live