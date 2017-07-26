Whataburger Proves It’s The Best Ever, Provides Unforgettable Birthday Experiences For Two Loyal Customers

Don’t let any of your west coast friends try and convince you that In-N-Out is superior to Whataburger.

Whataburger not only is more delicious, they take of their customers than any other restaurant in history. A location in El Paso surprised a longtime customer with a special birthday celebration. He goes to Whataburger for breakfast every single day, so the restaurant surprised him with a specially made cake!

My grandpa goes to @Whataburger everyday for breakfast so the local workers surprised him today with a cake&balloons for his birthday. pic.twitter.com/hZkW3VPfrH — ems (@_emcarr) July 24, 2017

At the same time, a Whataburger in San Antonio made sure a 10-year-old with Autism had the best birthday ever. Cathy Contreras said all her son wanted for his birthday was Legos, and a party at his favorite place, Whataburger. Of course, the restaurant obliged, and gave him an experience he’ll never forget.

A sweet gesture by @Whataburger turned into an amazing 10th birthday for this kid https://t.co/y84U0O4c5d #abc13 pic.twitter.com/FCiQBPDvhI — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 18, 2017

Contreras said “They made sure every moment of Harry’s birthday was magically orange and fun. They gave him the birthday he was picturing inside of his amazing little mind. The Whataburger staff was with us the entire time and even figured out a way to give us all soft serve ice cream with our cake. It was so amazing.

Via ABC 13