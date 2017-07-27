Adrian Beltre Ejected For Moving On-Deck Circle; Umpire Gerry Davis Has No Sense Of Humor

Adrian Beltre is on the doorsteps of history, with just a few hits away from 3,000 in his illustrious career. It’s kind of hard to get hits when you’re ejected from the game, though.

Beltre didn’t argue any calls. He wasn’t being rude to anyone. Beltre’s playful antics, and a salty umpire who has absolutely no sense of humor resulted in Beltre getting thrown out. He went to move the on deck circle from his original spot, and refused to move it back after the requests of umpire Gerry Davis.

Adrian Beltre was ejected for dragging the on-deck circle after ump asked him to get in it. You can see how far he moved it. pic.twitter.com/EdthGPrLNC — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 27, 2017

The game was already well decided (the Marlins won 22-10), even though Davis claims it was a “distraction.”

Adrian Beltre is the greatest and Gerry Davis is in need of a sense of humor. pic.twitter.com/y9Mi5EMoC0 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2017

Bannister was quick to defend his third baseman, quickly getting ejected himself. Either way, the Rangers have six games left in their current home stand, and at just four hits away, it’s all but certain that Beltre will hit number 3,000 while at home!

Via Yahoo!