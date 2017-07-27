Angelina Jolie Developed Bell’s Palsy After Separation From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s has broken her silence on the divorce. She says the split from Brad Pitt was bad for her health.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress reveals that last year she developed Bell’s palsy, a disorder that causes one half of the face to droop.

The mother of six says, “Sometimes women in families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health. I can’t tell if it’s menopause or if it’s just been the year I’ve had.”

The 42-year-old says her health problems are under control now, but admits she also developed dry skin and extra gray hairs since separating from her husband.

Angie says she and the kids are better coping with the breakup now. “It’s just been the hardest time, and we’re just kind of coming up for air… We’re all trying to do our best to heal our family.”