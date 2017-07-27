Believe It Or Not, Macaulay Culkin Is Looking Good, Y’all!

For a long time, it looked like Macaulay Culkin wasn’t taking the best care of himself. He looked dilapidated and weak, and was just super skinny.

We’re not sure if it was a health issue, or he was just a naturally super skinny adult.

That doesn’t matter now, though. Culkin was spotted at a gas station on Sunset Boulevard and he’s almost completely unrecognizable.

May we all be as refreshed and renewed as 2017 Macaulay Culkin pic.twitter.com/HZTyZT5h2E — Judson Collier (@JudsonCollier) July 27, 2017

It also appears that he’s been bitten by the acting bug. He’s been working on several projects the last few months, inluding starring as the lead in a Seth Green comedy Changeland.

Via Movie Pilot