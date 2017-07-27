Believe It Or Not, Macaulay Culkin Is Looking Good, Y’all!

July 27, 2017 5:27 AM
Filed Under: Current, Home Alone, hot, Macaulay Culkin, makeover, Pics, Transformation
(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

For a long time, it looked like Macaulay Culkin wasn’t taking the best care of himself.  He looked dilapidated and weak, and was just super skinny.

We’re not sure if it was a health issue, or he was just a naturally super skinny adult.

That doesn’t matter now, though.  Culkin was spotted at a gas station on Sunset Boulevard and he’s almost completely unrecognizable.

It also appears that he’s been bitten by the acting bug.  He’s been working on several projects the last few months, inluding starring as the lead in a Seth Green comedy Changeland.

Via Movie Pilot

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live