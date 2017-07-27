Charli XCX’s Flips the Script with a Music Video for Her Single ‘Boys’ and It’s Filled with Celebrity Guests

Charli XCX is back with a new single “Boys” and the music video is nothing but that. Self-directed, “Boys” features a long list of celebrity guests from Joe Jonas to Diplo to Bredon Urie of Panic! at the Disco. Charli XCX has flipped the script this time by having all the guys do the funny and sexy things girls typically do in music videos of male artists. The acts include Charlie Puth washing a car and Joe Jonas eating pancakes real slowly.

She mentioned to Metro, “I wanted them to be doing the sexy stuff in a pop video for a change rather than the girls. I mentioned the idea of reverting the male gaze to all the guys and they were super down for it.”

Charli XCX, 24, also directed the video. The main focus for the video was to break the gender stereotypes we typically see on screen. The cool part was how many guys were up for it!

See the full list of guest appearances below.

