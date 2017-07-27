“Dancing With The Stars” Wants Sean Spicer; Former Press Secretary Seen Exiting High-Power Meeting With ABC

Sean Spicer is still reeling from getting the boot as White House Press Secretary. Being that he was in such a high-profile position in the current presidential administration, a ton of TV networks are champing at the bit to get a little piece of Spicy.

Spicer was seen exiting some “high-level” meetings with executives from ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX News in Manhattan, who are all looking for some sort of insight and behind the scenes information on the Trump administration. However, Spicer may take a sharp left turn after all is said and done, and wind up, of all places, on Dancing with the Stars!

Actor Zach Braff tweeted shortly after Spicer’s resignation:

Can't wait to see Sean Spicer waltz on Dancing With the Stars. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 21, 2017

A TV insider confirmed that DWTS has reached out to Spicer, and this talk “has legs.” Rick Perry waltzed his way onto the show after losing to Trump in the GOP Primary, so it’s not totally absurd to think Spicer is on his way. When asked to comment, however, Spicer said via phone call, “I have no comment.” A rep from ABC also said, “We don’t comment on casting.”

Via Page Six