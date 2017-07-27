Katy Perry Is Hosting This Year’s MTV VMAs

Katy Perry has been officially signed on to host this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry tells E! News in a statement. “Come Aug. 27, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

“We’re thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs,” adds Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom. “She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history.”

MTV is switching things up by taking this year’s Video Music Awards to the City of Angels as opposed to their usual New York City-based celebration.

-source via eonline.com