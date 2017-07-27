Liam Payne’s Son Bear Is Apparently “Humongous!” Liam Says, “I’m Going To Get A Sore Back!”

We haven’t seen an official picture of Liam Payne’s son, Bear Grey, yet, but according to the singer, his kid is absolutely “humongous.”

Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Jun 28, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

Payne told People, “He’s just big in general — he’s humongous. I’m going to get a sore back. He’s a big boy! He’s healthy, he’s strong, he likes his bouncer.”

Along with the matching pair of Yeezys, apparently father and son also share a similar trait. “I thought he looked like me, but then I saw a picture my mom sent me of myself when I was a baby and I was like, ‘Whoa,’ I was a chubster baby,” Payne said.

Via People