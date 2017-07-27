Liam Payne’s Son Bear Is Apparently “Humongous!” Liam Says, “I’m Going To Get A Sore Back!”

We haven’t seen an official picture of Liam Payne’s son, Bear Grey, yet, but according to the singer, his kid is absolutely “humongous.”
Payne told People, “He’s just big in general — he’s humongous. I’m going to get a sore back. He’s a big boy! He’s healthy, he’s strong, he likes his bouncer.”
My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless… wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!
Along with the matching pair of Yeezys, apparently father and son also share a similar trait. “I thought he looked like me, but then I saw a picture my mom sent me of myself when I was a baby and I was like, ‘Whoa,’ I was a chubster baby,” Payne said.
