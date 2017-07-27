Liam Payne’s Son Bear Is Apparently “Humongous!” Liam Says, “I’m Going To Get A Sore Back!”

July 27, 2017 8:56 AM
(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

We haven’t seen an official picture of Liam Payne’s son, Bear Grey, yet, but according to the singer, his kid is absolutely “humongous.”

Like father like son.❤️#yeezy #fatherandson

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on

Payne told People, “He’s just big in general — he’s humongous.  I’m going to get a sore back.  He’s a big boy!  He’s healthy, he’s strong, he likes his bouncer.”

Along with the matching pair of Yeezys, apparently father and son also share a similar trait.  “I thought he looked like me, but then I saw a picture my mom sent me of myself when I was a baby and I was like, ‘Whoa,’ I was a chubster baby,” Payne said.

Via People

