Fox 4’s Shannon Murray was doing a live report when viewers were quick to notice a GIGANTIC spider crawling on her arm, but somehow, didn’t faze her.

Murray later wrote on the station’s Facebook page that she did feel something crawling on her arm, but had “no idea it was a spider until a VIEWER let me know on Facebook! EEK!”

We probably, no definitely, would not have been as calm as her!

