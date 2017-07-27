Teen Killed, Others Critically Injured, on Ride at Ohio State Fair

The ride broke in mid-air, sending bodies flying to the ground – killing an 18-year-old boy.

JUST IN: One dead, five critically injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair. Photo by @eckardbills https://t.co/HctQeVerF1 pic.twitter.com/kceiTCzDlR — NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) July 26, 2017

The incident at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus occurred at about 7:24 p.m. last night local time. Along with the one fatality, seven were injured, three critically. The ride spins and swings riders in a pendulum-like motion. In a video posted on YouTube, the seats of the ride appear to break off leaving riders flying through the air.

Speaking at a press conference, Ohio Governor John Kasich said he’s called for a full investigation and shut down the other rides at the fair until inspections can be performed. Kasich said, “We will get to the bottom of this.” He added, “I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio’s fair.”