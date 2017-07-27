The Umbrella From Britney Spears’ Famous Paparazzi Attack Is Going Up For Auction

July 27, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: 2007, attack, Britney Spears, daniel ramos, Paparazzi, Shaved Head, Umbrella
(Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

Way back in 2007, fresh off completely shaving her head and in the middle of a terrible custody battle, Britney Spears famously attacked a paparazzo with an umbrella.

Over a decade later, the photographer who’s vehicle was attacked, and the owner if the infamous umbrella, is putting it up for auction.  Daniel Ramos feels that Britney is in a good place in life, and he needs a few extra bucks to fund a film project he’s working on, so he’s ready to part with the pop culture piece.

Ramos is hoping to score $50,000 through the auction.  Good luck.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live