The Umbrella From Britney Spears’ Famous Paparazzi Attack Is Going Up For Auction

Way back in 2007, fresh off completely shaving her head and in the middle of a terrible custody battle, Britney Spears famously attacked a paparazzo with an umbrella.

Over a decade later, the photographer who’s vehicle was attacked, and the owner if the infamous umbrella, is putting it up for auction. Daniel Ramos feels that Britney is in a good place in life, and he needs a few extra bucks to fund a film project he’s working on, so he’s ready to part with the pop culture piece.

Ramos is hoping to score $50,000 through the auction. Good luck.

Via TMZ