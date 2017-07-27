The Workplace Lingo That Employees Hate The Most!

Synergy. Togetherness. Putting the extra into extraordinary.

It’s office jargon that we’ve all heard before, and frankly are tired of hearing. Some managers and bosses like to spout out these buzzwords hoping they’ll inspire their squad of employees, but most of the time, it makes us roll our eyes, right?

Even if you’ve never worked in an office or corporate setting before, we already know you’re thinking of some of the words or phrases your old bosses have thrown out there.

A survey commissioned by David Whitby, UK Country Manager at Glassdoor, set out to find the lingo that infuriates and annoys employees the most. If you’re a boss or manager, it might be a good idea to avoid these phrases while trying to fire up your employees!

12-Let’s get our ducks in a row

11-Punch a puppy (Refers to doing something horrible for the greater good. WHy would you ever want to punch a puppy)

10-Pick it up and run with it

9-Mission statement

8-If you don’t like it, get off the bus

7-Run it up the flagpole

6-Thought shower

5-No-brainer

4-Game changer

3-We’re on a journey

2-Blue sky thinking

1-Touch base

Via BroBible