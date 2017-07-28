ACT FAST: Southwest Airlines Selling Premium Seats to See Solar Eclipse

If you have too much money and too many vacation days, this deal is for you! Southwest Airlines is selling premium seats to give flyers a front row view of the upcoming solar eclipse.

On Monday, August 21, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. Which is the event in which the moon completely covers the sun. It’s hailed as “nature’s most awe-inspiring sights.”

In an effort to cash-in on the natural phenomenon, Southwest Airlines has decided to sell their seats on five select flights, that will provide you with the best view of the solar eclipse, according to Southwest CEO Gary Kelly.

Kelly says the idea has already gone viral and the flights are extremely high demand. If the demand continues to rise, Southwest has agreed to “find a way” to make specialty trips just for the sole purpose of viewing the eclipse.

To further celebrate the occasion, passengers will receive “special eclipse-viewing glasses” (whatever those are) and you will be served a “Cosmic Cocktail.”

There five scheduled flights take off between 9:00 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. of 8/21.

SWA flight 1375 departing Seattle-Tacoma at 09:05am PDT for St. Louis

SWA flight 1368 departing Portland at 09:05am PDT for St. Louis

SWA flight 1577 departing Denver at 10:20am MDT for St. Louis

SWA flight 301 departing Denver at 10:20am MDT for Nashville

SWA flight 1969 departing Denver at 09:50am MDT for Atlanta