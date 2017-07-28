Dallas Man and Pet Chicken Enjoy Katy Trail Together

Preston Hollow’s 69-year-old Milt Strong is a talented musician with a good baritone voice who is recovering from heart surgery and enjoys doing so with early morning walks along Katy Trail, with his fine feathered friend “Summer”, a rusty-red Welsummer… aka… a chicken!

Strong began his walks with “Summer” in jest aimed at those walking with pampered pooches in upscale strollers.

Strong told The Dallas Morning News, “The national dog of Highland Park is the Goldendoodle. They’re expensive. I’ve got a cock-a-doodle instead”, while laughing.

Strong’s 38-year-old son Josh who now lives in Austin, recalls his dad always had chickens at their home in Colleyville, ““We’d go out and scramble around, chasing for the chickens. This is the third batch of chickens he’s had since I was born.”

For several years now, Katy Trail enthusiasts have met, talked with, and taken pictures with Milt and “Summer”, and that doesn’t seem to be letting up, at all.

If you see a guy on Katy Trail dressed in a bright shirt wearing a wide straw hat to protect from this harsh summer sun and pushing a red stroller with a red-headed chicken, chances are, he’s Milt Strong. Strengthening his heart, taking “Summer” for a stroll, and sharing smiles with those passing by.

