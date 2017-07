AMP 1037 is hooking you up with tickets to see Fall Out Boy when they come to American Airlines Center November 8th.

Listen Tuesday ALL-DAY and when you hear the cue to call dial 214 or 817 787-1037 for your chance to win tickets!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com

Or keep your radio tuned to AMP 1037 all-day long for your chance to win tickets!