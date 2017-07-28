Forbes Announces The Highest Paid Comedians of 2017

Can you guess who the highest paid comedian is?
Forbes has released a list of the highest paid comedians of 2017. These are some of the funniest people in the business right now and they all take home over 15 million a year. One of them is even from Texas. With Netflix giving out comedy specials left and right, it’s no wonder some of these comedians are doing so well. Check out the list below.
No. 10: Sebastian Maniscalco $15 million
No. 9: Jeff Dunham 15.5 million
No. 8: Terry Fator $18.5 million (From Texas)
No. 7: Jim Gaffigan $30.5 million
No. 6: Kevin Hart $32.5 million
No. 5: Amy Schumer $37.5 million
No. 4: Dave Chappelle $47 million
No. 3: Louis C.K. $52 million
No. 2: Chris Rock $40 million
No. 1: Jerry Seinfeld $69 million