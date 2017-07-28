Surprise! There’s A Naked Man In Your Wedding Pics!

There’s no doubt that your wedding day is one of the most important days in you life. Not only do you want to get your vows right, but you want the pictures to reflect the love.

And if a naked man photobombs your wedding portrait??? Well, that’s a framer!

The Marshalls, while posing for pictures after their wedding ceremony got a nice surprise when one of their wedding guests decided to photobomb their pictures. Robert Wallace, decide it would be funny to strip down to his birthday suit and crash the photo.

At least the bride was a good sport about the whole thing.