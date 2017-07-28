The McDonald’s Value Menu Is Coming Back

They backed off from it for a while…but McDonald’s has learned from their mistakes.

They’re bringing their Value Menu back!

Unfortunately, it won’t be as inexpensive as their previous Dollar Menu (they are currently sticking to the $1 coffee and soft drinks deal, though!), but it will feature items at the $1, $2, and $3 price points in late 2017/early 2018.

It’s smart that they’re going back in time with this deal: KFC is cleaning up with their $5 Fill-Up Boxes, and Wendy’s has been successful with their 4 For $4 Meal.

Source: Seventeen