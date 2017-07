Even though he was accidentally hit by Justin Bieber yesterday, 57-year-old photographer¬†Maurice Lamont has (surprisingly!) nothing but good things to say about Justin: even calling him a “good kid”!

Check out Maurice’s (nicknamed “Shotgetter”) update from his hospital bed yesterday:

WOW WHAT A WAY TO BRING IN MY BIRTHDAY! SHOTGETTER POWER! I WISH BIEBER WAS STILL ON TOUR!! A post shared by Maurice Lamont (@shotgetter) on Jul 27, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

BREAKING: Witnesses say Justin Bieber hit a photographer in Beverly Hills on Wednesday evening. Police say it appears to be an accident. pic.twitter.com/tTqgKmAkGb — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) July 27, 2017

