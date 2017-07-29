Apple Discontinues Two Classic Devices

Bye, bye iPod Shuffle and iPod Nano.

Apple has discontinued the two classic devices: the last iPods that didn’t run iOS (Apple’s software that’s featured on their iPhones, iPads, etc.) or Bluetooth. They’re nowhere to be found on Apple’s online store or website anymore, either.

The iPod Touch isn’t going anywhere, though: in fact, it’s going to have double the capacity (and a lower price tag) as before ($199 for the 32GB; $299 for the 128GB).

R.I.P. iPod Shuffle 2005-2017

R.I.P. iPod Nano 2005-2017

Source: Business Insider

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.