Couple Travels Millions Of Miles To Hit Every Cracker Barrel In America: Except For One

July 29, 2017 1:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Cracker Barrel, Ray Yoder, Wilma Yoder
Photo Credit: Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Ray and Wilma Yoder (pictured below) have visited 644 out of the 645 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (that’s 99.8%, folks!): and are determined to make it to the last one this year.

It all started 40 years ago when Ray used to deliver RVs around the country.  Cracker Barrel was one of his favorite stops: mostly because of (as he says) their down-home spirit, good service, friendly staff and great people.  Around 30 years ago, their visits started to gain more attention: to this day, they still receive gift baskets from some of the Cracker Barrel stores.

Ray and Wilma don’t just pull into the parking lot and drive away, either: it’s their rule to always buy something.

In all, the Yoders have traveled over five million miles to different Cracker Barrel locations (one time, visiting eight in one day!).

The final Cracker Barrel location is in Tualatin, Oregon.

You can do it, Ray and Wilma!

Source: MSN/Time

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

