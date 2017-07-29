Netflix: What’s Coming And Going In August

July 29, 2017 2:53 PM By Mike Hatch
Photo Credit: John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images

We’re only days away from August (the weather and AC bill really make it feel like it is, doesn’t it?): and that means that Netflix does their monthly, “What we give, we can also take away!”  So take a thorough look at the list below and compare it to your Netflix account’s “My List” and do some vegging out!

New On Netflix: August 2017

August 1

A Cinderella Story
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
Bad Santa
The Bomb
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium, season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
The Hollywood Masters, season 1
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
The Last Mimzy
Lord of War
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix original)
Nola Circus
The Number 23
Opening Night
Practical Magic
The Royal House of Windsor, season 1
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ, season 1 (Netflix original)
Tie The Knot
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West

August 2

The Founder
Jab We Met

August 3

The Invisible Guardian
Sing

August 4

Icarus (Netflix original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 3 (Netflix original)
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, season 1 (Netflix original)

August 5

Holes

August 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 7 episodes 1-13

August 9

Black Site Delta

August 10

Diary of an Exorcist – Zero

August 11

Atypical, season 1 (Netflix original)
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, season 3 (Netflix original)
Naked (Netflix original film)
True and The Rainbow Kingdom, season 1 (Netflix original)
White Gold (Netflix original)

August 13

Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

August 14

The Outcasts
Urban Hymn

August 15

21
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo (Netflix original)
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair, season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life

August 16

Gold

August 18

Dinotrux, season 5 (Netflix original)
Glitter Force Doki Doki, season 1 (Netflix original)
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders, season 1 (Netflix original)
What Happened to Monday (Netflix original film)

August 19

Hide and Seek

August 20

Camera Store
August 21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah, season 2
Unacknowledged

August 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix original)
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

August 23

Feel Rich

August 25

Disjointed: Part 1 (Netflix original)
Death Note (Netflix original film)
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, season 5 (Netflix original)
Once Upon a Time, season 6

August 29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
The Good Place, season 1
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix original)

August 31

Be Afraid

Leaving Netflix: August 2017

August 1

10 Things I Hate About You
Justice League Unlimited, seasons 1-2
Justice League, seasons 1-2
Babe
Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
Babe: Pig in the City
Beneath the Helmet
Black Widow
The Delivery Man, season 1
The Diabolical
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
Electric Slide
Elizabethtown
From the Terrace
From Time to Time
Goodbye World
The Heavy Water War, season 1
Horsemen
The Hunt, season 1
Hunter X Hunter, seasons 1-5
Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
The Little Engine That Could
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Prefontaine
Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
Teacher’s Pet
The Verdict
Young Justice, seasons 1-2
Young@Heart
Zack and Miri Make a Porno

August 4

Superbad

August 5

Pelican Dreams
Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

August 6

Human Capital
The Spoils of Babylon, season 1

August 9

The Five Venoms

August 10

Dope

August 11

Four Blood Moons
Jesus People: The Movie
Patch Town
Two Days, One Night

August 14

Drones
Food Matters

August 15

American Dad!, seasons 1-4
To Kill a Mockingbird
Changing Seas, seasons 3-6
Close Quarter Battle, season 1
The New Frontier, season 1
Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries, season 1

August 23

The Summer of Sangaile

August 24

Gun Woman

August 25

The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
October Gale
Paratodos

August 28

Revenge, seasons 1-4

August 30

The League, seasons 1-7

August 31

Space Warriors

