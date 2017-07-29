Netflix: What’s Coming And Going In August

We’re only days away from August (the weather and AC bill really make it feel like it is, doesn’t it?): and that means that Netflix does their monthly, “What we give, we can also take away!” So take a thorough look at the list below and compare it to your Netflix account’s “My List” and do some vegging out!
New On Netflix: August 2017
August 1
A Cinderella Story
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
Bad Santa
The Bomb
Cloud Atlas
Crematorium, season 1
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (US)
The Hollywood Masters, season 1
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
The Last Mimzy
Lord of War
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant (Netflix original)
Nola Circus
The Number 23
Opening Night
Practical Magic
The Royal House of Windsor, season 1
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Surviving Escobar – Alias JJ, season 1 (Netflix original)
Tie The Knot
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West
August 2
The Founder
Jab We Met
August 3
The Invisible Guardian
Sing
August 4
Icarus (Netflix original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 3 (Netflix original)
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, season 1 (Netflix original)
August 5
Holes
August 8
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 7 episodes 1-13
August 9
Black Site Delta
August 10
Diary of an Exorcist – Zero
August 11
Atypical, season 1 (Netflix original)
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh, season 3 (Netflix original)
Naked (Netflix original film)
True and The Rainbow Kingdom, season 1 (Netflix original)
White Gold (Netflix original)
August 13
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo
August 14
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn
August 15
21
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo (Netflix original)
A New Economy
All These Sleepless Nights
Donald Cried
Murderous Affair, season 1
My Ex-Ex
The Sweet Life
August 16
Gold
August 18
Dinotrux, season 5 (Netflix original)
Glitter Force Doki Doki, season 1 (Netflix original)
I Am Sam
Marvel’s The Defenders, season 1 (Netflix original)
What Happened to Monday (Netflix original film)
August 19
Hide and Seek
August 20
Camera Store
August 21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Gomorrah, season 2
Unacknowledged
August 22
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast (Netflix original)
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth
August 23
Feel Rich
August 25
Disjointed: Part 1 (Netflix original)
Death Note (Netflix original film)
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge, season 5 (Netflix original)
Once Upon a Time, season 6
August 29
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
The Good Place, season 1
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face (Netflix original)
August 31
Be Afraid
Leaving Netflix: August 2017
August 1
10 Things I Hate About You
Justice League Unlimited, seasons 1-2
Justice League, seasons 1-2
Babe
Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4
Babe: Pig in the City
Beneath the Helmet
Black Widow
The Delivery Man, season 1
The Diabolical
Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry
Electric Slide
Elizabethtown
From the Terrace
From Time to Time
Goodbye World
The Heavy Water War, season 1
Horsemen
The Hunt, season 1
Hunter X Hunter, seasons 1-5
Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster
The Little Engine That Could
The Lizzie McGuire Movie
Malibu’s Most Wanted
Prefontaine
Russell Brand: End the Drugs War
Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery
Teacher’s Pet
The Verdict
Young Justice, seasons 1-2
Young@Heart
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
August 4
Superbad
August 5
Pelican Dreams
Personal Gold: An Underdog Story
August 6
Human Capital
The Spoils of Babylon, season 1
August 9
The Five Venoms
August 10
Dope
August 11
Four Blood Moons
Jesus People: The Movie
Patch Town
Two Days, One Night
August 14
Drones
Food Matters
August 15
American Dad!, seasons 1-4
To Kill a Mockingbird
Changing Seas, seasons 3-6
Close Quarter Battle, season 1
The New Frontier, season 1
Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries, season 1
August 23
The Summer of Sangaile
August 24
Gun Woman
August 25
The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq
October Gale
Paratodos
August 28
Revenge, seasons 1-4
August 30
The League, seasons 1-7
August 31
Space Warriors
