Somehow Twitter user @eatmyaesthetics managed to discover a pretty strange phenomenon going on with the locations of Outback Steak Houses in several metropolitan areas. Strangely enough if you look up Outback on a map and connect the locations, more often than not you’ll see that the lines form a pentagram, a symbol popularly associated with satanic cults.

Wtf is Outback Steakhouse planning pic.twitter.com/l1CSafkdOK — balenci-who? aga ☭ (@eatmyaesthetics) July 27, 2017

The theory has caught on quickly. Mostly because people keep finding the same pentagrams all over the world…

Yup, same in Bay Area California. Illuminati Confirmed. pic.twitter.com/0mUJp1UtCz — Errol Apparel (@ErrolApparel) July 29, 2017

NC in on it pic.twitter.com/Yam8sZ1eEt — jules (@julesjune_) July 28, 2017

Via Mashable