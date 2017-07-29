O.J. Simpson Pop Up Museum Coming To LA

From August 18 to 22, a gallery in LA will be host to an exhibit dedicated to the O.J. Simpson trail. The museum will feature over 300 ‘artifacts’ from the trail, as well as items like sports memorabilia.

The curator, Adam Papagan, insists that, “The museum is about the phenomenon associated with [Simpson]; not about him.” Papagan went on to say that, “It’s dedicated to the pop culture phenomenon, and our culture’s relationship with this [case] as an entity; as something that happened. It was a historical event — something that we all lived through.”

Via Mashable