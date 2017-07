On Sunday afternoon Texas Rangers, Adrian Beltre became the 31st MLB player to join the 3,000 Hit Club.

The Rangers third baseman also became the first Dominican-born player to achieve the 3,000 hit record. Beltres first hit was a double at only 19 years old when he played for the LA Dodgers back in 1998. 19 years later his 3,000th hit is a double with the Texas Rangers.

From everyone here at AMP 103.7 Congratulations, Adrian Beltre on 3,000 base hits.