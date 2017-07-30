Hilary Duff On Vacation, Home Gets Burglarized

Hilary Duff became another celebrity victim to have her home burglarized during her vacation, according to an article on timeandleisure.com.

If you have seen her Instragram, she enjoyed her time off with her son, Luca in Canada. As she has posted her vacation on her Instagram, her Beverly Hills home was broken in and burglarized as the robbers stole thousands of dollars worth of items.

“This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe,” Duff’s representative says. “That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward.”

Other celebrities like Ronda Rousey, Michael B. Jordan and Scott Disick, also became victims of home burglaries.

Law enforcement strongly suggest to post everything on social media when you’re home. If you post during your vacation, this leaves your home open to be robbed. Every 15 seconds, a home in the U.S. is robbed, according to SI Live, don’t become the next victim of home robbery.

-Marco A. Salinas