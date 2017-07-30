Keke Palmer Calls Kylie Jenner FAKE

In an interview with Yahoo Beauty, Keke Palmer called out on Kylie Jenner saying that she gave in the pressure to look perfect, said in an article on celebuzz.com.

Palmer mentions that it’s easy for young women to make drastic changes to their bodies just to become social media famous now-a-days. “People just become so judgmental, and it’s easy for you to be scorned by that or take those things personal when the reality is people are projecting. That’s also hard to believe, especially if you’re a kind person or want to understand where people are coming from,” Palmer said. “So often people feel like, you know what, I’m just going to beat them to the punch and either degrade myself or be so damn perfect they have nothing to say. We’ve seen extremes of that.”

Palmer says that watching people like Kylie Jenner is bad and toxic for young teens as, they too, want to look like them or become like them. Palmer also commented about Kylie’s new upcoming show Life of Kylie: “Nobody has a perfect life. But I’m not totally innocent because I am keeping up this lifestyle. I can’t do it forever,” she says. “There’s two sides of me. There’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with, and who I really am around my friends.”

What do you think about Palmer’s comments towards Kylie. Is this true or is she just jealous about her lifestyle. Let us know!

-Marco A. Salinas