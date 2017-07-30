MTV is Relaunching TRL This Fall

Remember when new music videos would air on MTV?

President of MTV Chris McCarthy tells the New York Times that they are relaunching the hit Show TRL (Total Request Live) The show was where new artist would preform and premier new music videos. Artist like NSYNC started out here before they hit it big. McCarthy says that the show will return in October and that a new studio is already being built in Times Square “If we’re going to come back and reinvent MTV, the studio is a given,” he says. “It is the centerpiece.” The show originally ran from 1998 to 2008.