[PHOTOS] Chester Bennington Laid To Rest With Close Family, Friends

July 30, 2017 11:41 AM
Roughly 200 people attended Chester’s funeral in Palos Verdes, California where musicians who had the honor to play next to him, sang songs and shared memories of him, said in an article on TMZ.

Close family and friends honored the Linkin Park vocalist in private, since the Bennington family didn’t want a public funeral. Instead, fans from all over the world honored Bennington with many memorials throughout the world.

Tight security was present during the ceremony and the only way to get access to the funeral, was you had to be given a VIP badge and a wristband. Something similar like going backstage to a concert.

The photos can be seen here!

We will miss you dearly Chester! #RIPChester

-Marco A. Salinas

