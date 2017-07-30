Teen Dared to put Hammer Head in Her Mouth, Gets it Stuck and Goes Viral

Would you do it?

Kaley, 14, from Louisiana, USA, was dared by a friend to put the hammer head in her mouth after she posted about the Korean boy band BTS “so beautiful I could shove a hammer in my mouth”. Accepting the challenge she got the hammer head in, only problem was getting it out. She posted a pic with the caption “how do u tell ur mom that u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth”

how do u tell ur mom that u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth pic.twitter.com/JzPmehLfP0 — kaley 🔨 (@guillctine) July 26, 2017

After 10 minutes of yanking, the hammer came free. Thousands have since retweeted the image, Kaley even admitted she put the hammer back in her mouth a few times to show her friends. Her baffled mother is now reportedly “hiding the toolbox” from her daughter.