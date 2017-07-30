Teen Dared to put Hammer Head in Her Mouth, Gets it Stuck and Goes Viral

July 30, 2017 10:35 PM
Filed Under: Hammer Head, stuck, teen, Viral
Would you do it?

Kaley, 14, from Louisiana, USA, was dared by a friend to put the hammer head in her mouth after she posted about the Korean boy band BTS “so beautiful I could shove a hammer in my mouth”. Accepting the challenge she got the hammer head in, only problem was getting it out. She posted a pic with the caption “how do u tell ur mom that u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth”

After 10 minutes of yanking, the hammer came free. Thousands have since retweeted the image, Kaley even admitted she put the hammer back in her mouth a few times to show her friends. Her baffled mother is now reportedly “hiding the toolbox” from her daughter.

