[VIDEO] Huge Fire At EDM Music Festival in Spain, 20,000 Evacuated

Over 20,000 concertgoers were evacuated Saturday night as a huge fire broke loose at “Tomorrowland” in Spain, said in a news article on nytimes.com.

The electronic music festival was engulfed with flames during a set, when a technical malfunction burst out in flames, said in the Tomorrowland website, but firefighters are still investigating what may have caused the fire.

Firefighters said no one was seriously hurt, but roughly 20 people had minor injuries or had anxiety. Regional authorities released a statement saying that the fire “completely destroyed the stage” and it has a “risk of collapsing”.

This festival in Spain is one of the smaller festivals of Tomorrowland, the main festival being held in Belgium. Tomorrowland officials canceled the event after the fire.

-Marco A. Salinas