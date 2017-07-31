Boyz II Men Say Geico Commercial Made Them Feel Like “Teenagers Again”

Boyz II Men are getting plenty of buzz from that Geico commercial.

In a Las Vegas Review-Journal guest column, Nathan Morris says, “It was so much fun, we felt like teenagers again!” He says he, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris “had a lot of laughs while doing what we love — singing.”

2017 has been a good year for the soul harmony specialists. They were honored when a section of Broad Street in their native Philadelphia was named for them. They’re also celebrating 25th anniversary of mega-hit “End of the Road,” which spent 14 weeks at number-one.

Morris adds, “If you told me when I was 18 that I would have four Grammys, performed onstage with icons like Billy Joel and received an Emmy for [the animated special] Snowy Day, I wouldn’t believe it… There have been countless people at our meet-and-greets who tell us how they had a ‘Boyz II Men baby’ or their first slow dance was to ‘I’ll Make Love to You.’ It means so much that we have been a part of the most important moments in so many lives.”

Boyz II Men return to their residency at the Mirage in Las Vegas this fall. They began their association with the casino in 2013.

