Canine Corner: CJ

July 31, 2017 4:47 PM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: adoptdontshop, Canine Corner, CJ, dogs, Legacy Humane Society, Rescue, Shelter
(Courtesy of Teresa Berg/ Legacy Humane Society)

Meet CJ! This little love bug was surrendered to the shelter after his family decided he was no longer a good fit for them. Poor guy had no idea what he had done to make them abandon him. The shelter staff loved him so they pleaded the LHS foster program to help find him a home. Could it be yours?

lhs apr17 17 Canine Corner: CJ

(Courtesy of Teresa Berg/ Legacy Humane Society)

CJ is a quiet, gentle boy who wags his tail as soon as he sees you! He loves explore in the yard then take a nap in the warm sun. And of course, he loves hanging out with his humans! He does great with the resident doggies and given his age, he would do best in a home with older kids. His sweet disposition would likely do well with cats.

lhs apr17 33 Canine Corner: CJ

(Courtesy of Teresa Berg/ Legacy Humane Society)

CJ is about 10 years old and weighs 17 lbs. He is neutered, heartworm-negative, up-to-date on vaccines and microchipped. He is also crate-trained and potty-trained. He does well in the car and on a leash. In fact, he’s so well-behaved he is allowed to roam freely through the house when his foster parents are away. He also sleeps quietly throughout the night in his crate.

lhs apr17 36 Canine Corner: CJ

(Courtesy of Teresa Berg/ Legacy Humane Society)

If you are interested in meeting this precious, deserving soul, please complete an application online and his foster family will be in touch within 24 hours.  http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

See CJ in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Nico HERE.*

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7.  You can reach Nathan on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram and Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live