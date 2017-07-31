Discovery To Buy HGTV & Food Network, Along With Entire Scripps Networks

July 31, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: discovery communications, Food Network, HGTV, scripps networks
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HGTV)

HGTV and The Food Network have a new owner!

Discovery Communications announced Monday morning their plans to buy the Scripps Networks Interactive for $11.9 billion, which means Discovery would own 20% of advertising-supported pay-television.

David M. Zaslav, chief executive of Discovery Communications, released a statement saying…

“We believe that by coming together with Scripps, we will create a stronger, more flexible and more dynamic media company.”

We approve, as long as you don’t mess with Fixer Upper!

 

