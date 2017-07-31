Hackers Promise To Leak Script For ‘Game Of Thrones’ Episode 4

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that HBO was recently hacked. The hackers managed to get away with over 1.5 terabytes of data. Upcoming episodes from several HBO shows, including ‘Ballers’ and ‘Room 104’ have already been leaked online.

HBO also confirmed that the hackers managed to get their hands on script material for the current season of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Reports say that the hackers do in fact have the script for episode 4 of ‘GOT,’ which is set to air this coming Sunday.

Reports say that while the script cannot be found online, that the hackers do intend to release it to the masses very soon. Several reporters got an email from the alleged hackers on Sunday previewing the upcoming leak, “Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

Via Entertainment Weekly