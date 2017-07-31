Hero Dog Leads Family To Girls Struck by Lightning in Utah

A family reunion turned into a nightmare on Friday July 28, 2017 when two girls were hit by lightning while out riding an ATV and hiking in Beaver County, Utah.

Fortunately, the family dog, who was with the girls at the time of the strike, returned to the camp alone and led the girls’ relatives to them, since they were both unconscious.

The girls, one 8 years old and the other 16 years old, were on a hike near Puffer Lake, in an area known as Big Flat, when the bolt struck the younger girl on the top of the head and then traveled into the older girl, said Wende Wilding of Fishlake National Forest.

A first responder from Eagle Point Resort arrived at the scene after hearing a radio dispatch. The victims were airlifted to a local hospital, then moved to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. During transport, the younger girl was listed in critical condition while the older girl was said to be in serious but stable condition.

While the girls (whose names have been withheld due to their age) recover from their injuries, it sounds like one heroic dog deserves major kudos for its rescue instinct.

-source via people.com