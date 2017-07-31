Hot Pie From Game of Thrones has Opened Up His Own Bakery and You Won’t Believe What it’s Called

July 31, 2017 8:21 PM
(Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Ben Hawkey known as “Hot Pie from Game of Thrones has just opened his own bakery called “You Know Nothing John Dough”

The bakery opened on July 17th after the season 7 premier in London. It just opened and they already have a best seller, Direwolf loaves. Just like he made for Arya before her journey.  The iconic Direwolf bread is made from wholewheat cornbread and orange zest. Hawkey tells the Digital Spy “Hot Pie’s Direwolf loaves are a favorite for Game of Thrones fans, and people are always asking me for the secret of my recipe,” If your a GoT fan this is the place to stop when your in London.

