Last Saturday, Justin Bieber was supposed to be performing to a packed house at AT&T Stadium as part of the Purpose Tour.

Instead, he was spotted eating at Nobu, a sushi restaurant in Malibu. As if the canceling the tour didn’t hurt enough, on the day he was supposed to be here, he went out, WHILE WEARING CLOTHES PROMOTING THE TOUR!

Photos of Justin Bieber at Nobu in Malibu, California.

(July 29)

(📸credit to owner) pic.twitter.com/EbGN9fJ3Vc — Bieber Updates (@updatingbiebers) July 30, 2017

Just rubbing salt in the wounds there, Biebs.

Via E!