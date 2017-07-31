Kris Jenner Is A 61-Year-Old Mother Of Six, And Still Looks AMAZING In A Bikini

July 31, 2017 5:22 AM
(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Hollywood Today Live)

Kardashian momager and matriarch, Kris Jenner, is a mother to six, and grandmother to six more.  She’s 61-years-old, has her hand in all of her kid’s cookie jars, and can’t stop posting bikini pictures.

Now, if we were 61, and had a body like that, we’d probably want to show it off too!  Khloe posted this latest pic of her mother on Instagram, captioning the photo “Kris Jenner looking like a snack!  #6KidsAndBad.”

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Kris has never really been shy about posting sexy body pics, though!

Last day of summer gonna miss you.

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Celebrate Life.

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

She’s not afraid to show off her body, and she shouldn’t be!  She looks fantastic!  Keep doing you, Kris!

Via E!

