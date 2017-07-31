Kris Jenner Is A 61-Year-Old Mother Of Six, And Still Looks AMAZING In A Bikini

Kardashian momager and matriarch, Kris Jenner, is a mother to six, and grandmother to six more. She’s 61-years-old, has her hand in all of her kid’s cookie jars, and can’t stop posting bikini pictures.
Now, if we were 61, and had a body like that, we’d probably want to show it off too! Khloe posted this latest pic of her mother on Instagram, captioning the photo “Kris Jenner looking like a snack! #6KidsAndBad.”
Kris has never really been shy about posting sexy body pics, though!
She’s not afraid to show off her body, and she shouldn’t be! She looks fantastic! Keep doing you, Kris!
Via E!