Kris Jenner Is A 61-Year-Old Mother Of Six, And Still Looks AMAZING In A Bikini

Kardashian momager and matriarch, Kris Jenner, is a mother to six, and grandmother to six more. She’s 61-years-old, has her hand in all of her kid’s cookie jars, and can’t stop posting bikini pictures.

Now, if we were 61, and had a body like that, we’d probably want to show it off too! Khloe posted this latest pic of her mother on Instagram, captioning the photo “Kris Jenner looking like a snack! #6KidsAndBad.”

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Kris has never really been shy about posting sexy body pics, though!

Last day of summer gonna miss you. A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Sep 15, 2013 at 3:46pm PDT

Celebrate Life. A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jan 7, 2014 at 12:28pm PST

She’s not afraid to show off her body, and she shouldn’t be! She looks fantastic! Keep doing you, Kris!

Via E!