Liam Payne Eats Hot Wings And Dishes On One Direction Bandmates, Including Who Cries The Most!

Sean Evans is a spicy food connoisseur who hosts a show on YouTube titled Hot Ones. In this series, Evans interviews various celebrities while they both consume progressively spicier chicken wings.

This episode, Evans interviewed one of our favorite artists, Liam Payne! Payne dished on all sorts of One Direction dirt, including who is “most fun to have a beer with,” and which member “cries the most.” For the record, Liam says Niall for going out, and Harry cries the most! Although he does clarify that it is “many times a happy tear.”

Check out the entire interview below!

Via Just Jared