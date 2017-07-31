Los Angeles Has Been Picked To Host The 2028 Summer Olympics

Los Angeles has reached an agreement with international Olympic leaders that will open the way for the city to host the 2028 Summer Games.  City Council President Herb Wesson’s office confirmed the deal Monday July 31, 2017.

Spokeswoman Caolinn Mejza says the pact is expected to be reviewed by the council later this week.

The agreement to be formally announced later Monday follows a vote earlier this month by the International Olympic Committee to seek a deal to award the 2024 and 2028 Games.  Paris is the only city left to host the 2024 Games.

The arrangement would make L.A. a three-time Olympic city, after hosting the 1932 and 1984 Games.

-source via billboard.com

