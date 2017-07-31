‘Magic: The Gathering’ Match Ends In Stabbing

A harmless card game ended in serious injury on Friday morning in St. Cloud, Minnesota after a player attacked another, sending him to the hospital. Elijia Dale Creech, 31 was playing ‘Magic: The Gathering’ in his apartment with a second, unnamed man. As their game went on, the players got into an argument over the game. At some point, Creech attacked the second man, hitting him on the head with a rubber mallet before stabbing him seven times in the neck and cheek.

Creech then called 911. He admitted to stabbing the other man, claiming that he thought the victim was dying. The unnamed victim was then rushed to the hospital and treated. Officials say the man’s injuries are not life threatening.

Creech was arrested for charges of first and second degree assault.

