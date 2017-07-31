MTV Is Officially Bringing Back ‘TRL’ This Year, So Get Ready To Relive The ’00s

July 31, 2017 6:15 PM
Filed Under: 2017, AMP 103.7, MTV, Reboot, TRL, TV
(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

In just a couple of months, we’ll all be able to turn on MTV and check out the best music videos of the day again for the first time in a decade. MTV’s president Chris McCarthy revealed the TRL reboot news to the New York Times over the weekend, confirming the countdown and interview series will stick to its classic, hour-long, daily format when it returns this October.

While it sounds like most of the rebooted TRL will be just like its classic predecessor, one difference comes in the new hosts. McCarthy confirmed none of the iconic VJs who rose to stardom as hosts of the show, such as Carson Daly, will be returning for the new series. Instead, MTV will bank on creating new stars, which include rapper DC Young Fly and radio host Erik Zachary.

-source via elitedaily.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live