Study Finds Mothers Work An Average Of 98 Hours A Week

Mothers just don’t seem to get enough credit nowadays.

Most may think of them just as “stay at home” moms, but do we know what that really entails? It’s not just kicking back on the couch and watching the soaps while the kids take care of themselves. In fact, a study from Welch’s found that if we quantify the amount of hours mothers work weekly, they average more than twice as much as the average officer worker.

The study focused on 2,000 American mothers with kids between 5 and 12 years old, and found that the average mother “clocks in” at 6:23am, and “clocks out” at 8:31pm. That’s 14 hours per day, over a period of seven days, since mothers never get a day off. That averages out to 98 hours a week! Casey Lewis, MS, RD and Health & Nutrition Lead at Welch’s, told Yahoo!, “The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of.”

So thanks to all the mothers out there; we wouldn’t be here without you!

Via CBS