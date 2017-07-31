Sybil Took Tanner For A Test Drive And Nearly Scared Him To Death! (VIDEO)

July 31, 2017 3:50 PM By Sybil Summers
(Courtesy of Dan Galitz/ CBS Radio)

Last week, Tanner Kloven and I headed to Southwest Nissan to see our friends Stephen Gilchrist (aka: “Eagle”), Chad Shelton (aka: “Pooh Bear”), Harlan Ricks (aka: “Flying Squirrel”), and the team. Tanner has been talking about how he wants a Nissan Titan so I convinced the guys to let me take one for a test drive… while Tanner had to ride in the back!

Admittedly, I’m a terrible driver so this probably wasn’t a great idea, but we decided it would be worth it to see Tanner’s hair try to withstand the wind. So he jumped in the bed… or “truck butt” as I like to call it.

img 9463 Sybil Took Tanner For A Test Drive And Nearly Scared Him To Death! (VIDEO)

(Courtesy of Tanner Kloven/ CBS Radio)

The second I jumped into the driver’s seat, we realized it was going downhill from there because I accidentally turned the car off! Thankfully, Pooh Bear was there to help out. Watch the video, and you’ll see where I almost turned left onto a one-way access road.

We finally made our way back to safety and everyone agreed that Tanner will man the wheel next time. Even his hair made it out unscathed.

We definitely had fun with the amazing crew at Southwest Nissan. They’ll take care of you like family when you call or stop by. Drive a little further to save a lot more at Southwest Nissan!

 

Nathan Fast and Sybil are heard 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7. You can reach Nathan on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram and Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

