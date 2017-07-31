The Amazing Race is Holding Open Auditions in DFW

CBS 11 is hosting an open casting call for “The Amazing Race” on Friday, August 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the all new Sam Pack’s Five Star Chevrolet, located at 1735 South Interstate-35E in Carrollton, Exit 442 off of the interstate. Producers are searching for a diverse group of men and women who represent a broad cross-section of American society. Contestants will be selected based upon the following traits.
- Strong-willed
- Outgoing
- Adventurous
- Physically and mentally adept
- Adaptable to new environments
- Interesting lifestyles, backgrounds and personalities
Check out the official casting call page for more information, and click here for additional details about eligibility and other requirements.