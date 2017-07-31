Yu Darvish Traded To Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired starter Yu Darvish from the Texas Rangers on Monday, minutes before the trade deadline, loading up for the stretch run with the best player available on the trade market.

In exchange for Darvish, a free agent this winter, the Dodgers sent prospects Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy and Brendon Davis to the Rangers.

Darvish, who turns 31 in August, fortifies a Dodgers rotation that already includes an injured Clayton Kershaw and a resurgent Alex Wood. They’ll rely upon him in October, where he’ll take his disappointing ERA and impressive strikeout rate and try to rekindle the notion he is the sort of frontline starter who warrants a long-term extension.

Texas struggled with the decision to trade Darvish. After last season, when the Rangers made the postseason for a second consecutive year, their future looked strong. A combination of injuries and underperformance plagued the Rangers, and following the 22-10 defeat in which Darvish allowed those 10 runs, Texas decided to sell free agents-to-be.

