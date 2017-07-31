Zac Efron Is Driving A Brand New Van, And He Needs Your Help Naming It!

Anything becomes 20% cooler if Zac Efron starts doing it. This now includes driving a van.

Efron posted a picture on his Instagram showing off the brand new van he and his brother, Dylan, are rolling in.

I would officially like to introduce the newest member of the Efron family (not Dylan, the van 😜). We've got some fun in store but first, we need your help! "A van knows no name", can you help us? Favorite name will get a shoutout on my insta story!! A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jul 27, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Zac needs some help, though. He’s asking all of YOU for help in naming this beast. He captioned the photo, “We’ve got some fun in store but first, we need your help! ‘A van knows no name’, can you help us? Favorite name will get a shoutout on my insta story!”

Already the suggestions have been rolling in, and they’ve been hilarious! Some of our favorites include: VANessa Hudgens, VANasaurus Rex, and VANerys TarGEARion!

Via Just Jared